A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Elijah Hennigan, Jr. will be conducted 11:00 AM TODAY, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Life for Elijah Hennigan, Jr. began on July 26, 1940 in Florence, South Carolina with the late Elijah Hennigan, Sr. and Annie Graham Hennigan. He died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at MUSC Health - Florence, after an illness. Mr. Hennigan attended the Public Schools of Florence, South Carolina. He was previously employed with SOCOR in Florence, South Carolina, after 32 years. Mr. Hennigan was also employed with Smith Funeral Home of Florence for several years. He was the proud owner of M & H Auto Repair. He was married to the love of his life, Dorothy Muldrow Hennigan, for 62 wonderful years. Mr. Hennigan was a dedicated family man, a proud Trustee of Maxwell Baptist Church, a faithful member of the church, and drove the church van for a several years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah Hennigan, Sr. and Annie Graham Hennigan; and a brother, Legrant Hennigan. Mr. Hennigan leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Dorothy Muldrow Hennigan; four children, Diane Hennigan, Betty Ann Hennigan, Mike (Tiffany) Hennigan, and Dorothy (Tyrone) Law; two grandsons that were raised in the home, Fabian Hennigan and Joseph Spradley; one sister, Ruby Mae Hennigan; 10 additional grandchildren, Blyth (Quincy) Smith, Precious, Jaukina (Leshard), Crystal, Ron, Joshua, Quita, Amir, Khloe and Tiffany; 5 great grandchildren, Davionna, Fabian, Jr., Fayunei. Quinn, and Blayke; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a special friend, Jerry Wilson; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
