LAKE VIEW -- Elizabeth Harrelson Flowers, 89, of Lake View, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home on September 2, 2020, surrounded by her children. A native of Mullins, SC, she was born in Mullins on September 14, 1930, to the late Houston and Dorothy Harrelson. Along with her husband, Joe Grady Flowers, she was predeceased in death by her parents, Huston and Dorothy Harrelson, and her brother, Travis Harrelson. Elizabeth, or Ms. Lib, as she was affectionately known, and her late husband, Grady, were married June 4, 1950. They both worked in the Lake View Post Office and reared two children. Ms. Lib retired from the Post Office in 1979, and then devoted her time to her home, family, friends, and community. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and in-law to so many that she loved unconditionally. Ms. Lib was a faithful member of the Lake View United Methodist Church and served as a member of the choir for 70 years. Additionally, she served as the President of the Methodist Women's Club. Mrs. Lib was an active social and community service volunteer and enjoyed her numerous civic groups to include the Lake View Chapter #237 of The Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron and District Deputy for the state of South Carolina. Mrs. Lib was a charter member of the Lake View Women's Club and was awarded Clubwoman of the year in 2015. She also loved serving as a member of Dillon McLeod's Hospital Auxiliary and was recently awarded a pin for 2100 volunteer hours. Her other civic involvements included the Senior Citizens Club and the Lake View Birthday Club. One of her greatest joys was gardening and maintaining her yard, but her greatest comfort and peace came from providing love and support to her family and friends. Mrs. Flowers is survived by her two children, Joe G. Flowers, Jr. of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Dianne F. Price, of Lake View, SC; grandson, Peyton Price (Shelia) and great grandchildren, Para and Case, of Lake View, SC; granddaughter, Brittany P. Padgett (Shannon), of Florence, SC; sister, Esterlene Claud (Leslie), of Charlotte, NC; brother, Larry Harrelson (Ceal), of Raleigh, NC; sister, Linda Johnson (Butch), of Shelby, NC; brother, Horace Harrelson (Kim), of Winston Salem, NC; as well as in-laws, nieces, nephews, and "special" family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cooke Funeral Home, 202 North Main St. Lake View, SC. A celebration of life and resurrection will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Lake View United Methodist Church in Lake View, SC. Immediately following will be a private family interment service at the Lake View Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation and service. In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake View United Methodist Church, PO Box 277, Lake View, SC 29563. Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, SC, is attending the family and friends are being received at Ms. Flowers' home located at 614 East 3rd Ave. Lake View, SC 29563. The Family sincerely appreciates the loving support and care offered by caregiver, Mary Osgood, McLeod Hospice, and the Lake View Community. "Friends are flowers that never fade."
