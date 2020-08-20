Elizabeth Setzer Lowe was born May 23, 1941 to Milton Jennings and Myrtle Moore Setzer in High Point, North Carolina. She graduated from High Point High School in 1959 and in December married Terry O'Neil Lowe. They were parents to Melissa Lowe Crews and Terry Lowe, Jr. The marriage between Libby and Terry ended in divorce. For the next 38 years, she made a name for herself at Harriss & Covington, beginning as receptionist and concluding her tenure overseeing product development. She was the only woman to serve in the ranks of management. She retired in 2008. Libby will be greatly missed by her daughter Melissa, son Terry, daughter-in-law Leslie; grandchildren Lauren Crews, Adam Crews, Jackson Lowe, Madeline Lowe, and Zachary Hubbard; sister Faye Setzer Rosenblatt and brother-in-law Bob Rosenblatt; brother George Setzer and sister-in-law Phyllis Setzer; nieces Amy Setzer Swank, Betsy Rosenblatt Rosso, and Susannah Rosenblatt; nephew Kirk Setzer and nephews by marriage Mark Swank, Randy Rosso, and Aaron Winter; great-nieces Elizabeth Swank and Zoe Rosso; great-nephews Willam Swank, James Swank, Zeke Rosso, Charlie Winter, and Sam Winter. With Libby's blessing, the family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Harvest Hope, which provides food to South Carolinians. Visit www.harvesthope.org or mail contributions to Harvest Hope, PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202. Online condolences for the Lowe family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.