NORTH AUGUSTA -- Elizabeth Barber Steadman, 89, wife of the late Dr. Richard A. "Dick" Steadman, Sr. went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 12, 2020.Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks are requested.Mrs. Steadman was a native of Fairfax, SC and the daughter of the late Thomas Porter, Sr and Ollie Stallings Barber. She was a Homemaker and a member of Grace UMC.Survivors include four children, Richard A. Steadman, Jr. (Sarah), Mark S. Steadman (Margie), Laura S. Barnett (Ben), and Mary Louise S. Smith (Kenneth); one brother, George H. Barber, Sr. and one sister Louise B. Fulmer; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Joe Watson, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be sent to Grace UMC, Building Mortgage, 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841 or Johnston UMC, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

Jul 15
Graveside
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
11:00AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery
1305 Columbia Rd.
Johnston, SC 29832
