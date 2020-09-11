DARLINGTON -- Ellene Watford Anderson, age 86, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13th at Darlington First Church of God with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the church fellowship hall. Born June 13, 1934, Ellene was the daughter of the late Lawrence Watford and Lula Steen Watford. She retired from Dixie Cup, having worked in the plate plant. She enjoyed crocheting, watching Braves baseball, and going for rides. Ellene was a member of Darlington First Church of God. Surviving are her children, Everett (Jackie) Anderson of Darlington, and Teresa (Frank) Jones of Florence; grandchildren, John (Kasey) Anderson, Ashley Hinton, Franklin (Elizabeth) Jones, Brandon Jones; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Morgan, Cole, Trenton, Avery, Rylee, and Kennedy; brother, Vernon (Pat) Watford of Hartsville; sister, Louise Gunn of Hartsville; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Joanne Peake and Mary Della Anderson; caregiver, Cheryl Tobias. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil E. Anderson; brother, Herbert Lee Watford; special sister-in-law, Leona Boan. Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
