Mrs. Eloise Cranford Ross, 84, entered into rest Thursday, July 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Patrick Town Cemetery, Patrick, SC. Mrs. Ross was born November 8, 1935 in Patrick, the daughter of the late Edward and Carrie Williams Cranford. She was a graduate of Cheraw High School and South Carolina Baptist College of Nursing. In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, James Delmore Ross; grandson, Jason Daniel Turner; sisters, Dorothy Floyd, Edith Davis and Margaret Barthlow; and brothers, David and Edward Cranford. Survivors include her daughter, Caprecia Turner of Cape Coral, FL; granddaughter, Jessica (Bob) Cantu of Cape Coral, FL; great-grandsons, Austin James Cantu, Braden Daniel Cantu and Brycen Christopher Cantu of Cape Coral, FL; brother, Henry M. Cranford of Hartsville, SC; sisters, Joyce (Robert) Woodworth of Florence, SC, and Desseree McLain (deceased July 14, 2020); sister-in-law, Betty Cranford of Hartsville, SC ; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, FL. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501.

To plant a tree in memory of Eloise Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.