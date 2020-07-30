Mrs. Eloise Cranford Ross, 84, entered into rest Thursday, July 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Patrick Town Cemetery, Patrick, SC. Mrs. Ross was born November 8, 1935 in Patrick, the daughter of the late Edward and Carrie Williams Cranford. She was a graduate of Cheraw High School and South Carolina Baptist College of Nursing. In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, James Delmore Ross; grandson, Jason Daniel Turner; sisters, Dorothy Floyd, Edith Davis and Margaret Barthlow; and brothers, David and Edward Cranford. Survivors include her daughter, Caprecia Turner of Cape Coral, FL; granddaughter, Jessica (Bob) Cantu of Cape Coral, FL; great-grandsons, Austin James Cantu, Braden Daniel Cantu and Brycen Christopher Cantu of Cape Coral, FL; brother, Henry M. Cranford of Hartsville, SC; sisters, Joyce (Robert) Woodworth of Florence, SC, and Desseree McLain (deceased July 14, 2020); sister-in-law, Betty Cranford of Hartsville, SC ; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, FL. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Four-car Florence crash kills two, closes East Palmetto Street
-
Darlington County schools quarantine employees after one tests positive for COVID-19
-
SCHSL sports plan move to Phase 1.5
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.