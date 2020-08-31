Funeral Service for Mrs. Emma Louise Holloway will be conducted 12 Noon Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Mount Sinai Holiness Church, 102 West Liberty Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
