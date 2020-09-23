Ernest Joshua Case

FLORENCE Ernest Joshua "Josh" Case, 33, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Palmetto Street Church of God, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Observance of COVID-19 guidelines is recommended. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. He was born in Florence, a son of Margaret Ann Ervin Case and the late Don Roy Case. He attended Florence Christian School and was a parts/operations manager at Case Auto Parts, Inc. He was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God. He is survived by his mother, Ann Case, of Florence; two sons, Daylen Case of Heath Springs, SC, and Mason Case of Florence; two brothers, Don Roy Case, Jr., and Caleb George Case III (Meagan), both of Florence; maternal grandparents, Gwen and Homer Ervin, also of Florence; and nieces and nephew, Allison Case, Kylie Case, Colton Carnell, and Anna Grace Case. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Mary Lee Case and Caleb George Case, Sr.
