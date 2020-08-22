Private Graveside service for Deacon Ernest Cannon "Muley" White will be conducted 10AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2615 Alligator Rd., Florence, SC, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Deacon White born June 5, 1942, son of the late Ernest White, Jr. and the late Annie Mae Cannon Service and was raised by his grandmother, the late Larender Cannon. He transitioned on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Affectionately known as the neighborhood boy, he attended the Wilson High School and graduated in 1961. Ernest was a star athlete garnishing State Championships in both Basketball and Football. In 1960, Ernest participated in the Civil Rights Sit-in at Kress of Florence He was married to the love of his life for 51 years, Willie Jane Baker White with whom he was the proud co-owner of C&W Shoes and Etc. He drove for Magic City Taxi #58 and retired from ESAB where he worked for 32 years. Deacon White received Christ at an early age, and joined Trinity Baptist Church. Later, he became a member of Majority Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, as a Trustee, on the Usher Board and as a Greeter. Deacon White achievements include: Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina; Past Master Morning Light Lodge #430; Special Deputy 9th Masonic District; Past High Priest of L. E. Hyman Chapter #42 Royal Arch Masons; Patron of Pride of West Temple #301; Alpha and Omega #7 Commandery Knights Templar; Pee Dee Consistory #197 Scottish Rite Masonry; Past Potentate of Crescent Temple #148; A.E.A.O.N.M.S.; South Carolina Council of Deliberation; Grand Marshal of South Carolina; and he received his 33°Mason. Deacon White was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother; brothers, John White, Ernest White, Rubenstein White; his only sister, Jeanette White; and a brother-in-law, Levern Baker. Deacon White leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and amazing wife, Willie Jane White; three sons, Reverend Tory (Carmen) White, Corey (Amy) White, Aundrae Cannon White; grandchildren raised in the home, Taron White, Tory D. White, Clarissa White, Jaheim White, Nyla White, Shykeem White, and Shykeema White; and a host of other grandchildren , great grandchildren; family; two godchildren, Yvonne Cannon and Marcia Brooks Miles; and friends.
