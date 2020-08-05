Eva Eugene "Gennie" Bischke (72) passed away August 4, 2020 at her home. Gennie was born on December 23, 1947 in Marion, SC the first child of James and Lil Freeman. She loved to tell her family special stories of her childhood; many were heard more than once. She was a stay at home mom and wife, her childhood dream. She loved to travel, especially to Key West, but she loved her home more than anything. She loved shopping and antiques and was an amazing decorator. Her home was always immaculate and especially beautiful during the holidays. She was always there to send her family off in life with encouragement or welcome them home with loving arms. Gennie was unapologetically unique. She was well-recognized around town for her big hair, overalls, bronco with big tires and "GENNIE" license plate. She got her nose pierced and a Jeep Wrangler on her 60th birthday and was also known for her funny personality.Mostly, she was a beloved Mamma and Grammy. When her girls were young, she could be seen at Delmae every day decorating the windows, or at cheer practice, dance classes, and track meets. She handmade every costume and worked diligently on every school project. Years later, she was again sitting in carline and dropping off her grandchildren at the same dance studio. She gave everything to her family and always made everything special, including long car rides which passed quickly with her fun games, imagination, and bag of snacks. Gennie leaves behind her husband of 52 years Tommy Bischke and two daughters, Gabriel Morris (Tarrant) and Gingham Hoover (Tim), two grandchildren, Lily and Liza Morris, a brother David Freeman (Druanne), her beloved cat Katniss and her sweet dog Soul, along with her cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her brother "Buddy" and her parents, James and Lil Freeman.Graveside services along with visitation will be held for family and friends at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens in Florence. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed and the family is requesting that masks be worn. Those who wish may stop by the funeral home to sign the register book between 9:00 AM and the service time on Friday.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
