A Private Celebration of Life for for Evangelist Laura Mae Jackson will be conducted11:00 AM Wednesday, July 29th in the Chapel of Florence Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow. She died on Wednesday, July 22nd in a local hospice facility after an illness. Laura Mae Jackson, daughter of Ulysess English, Sr. and Eula Thomas-English was born in Darlington, SC. She died on July 22, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Laura attended the public schools of Darlington County. In the late 1950s, she moved to Connecticut where she worked various jobs. After 10 years of service, she retired and returned to her native hometown of Darlington, SC. In 1997 she became the Supervisor over Domestic Workers for Jim and Candace Brown of Florence, SC until she departed this life.Evangelist Laura Mae Jackson was a dedicated member St. Matthews United Church of Jesus Christ of Darlington, SC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys English; five brothers; William, Jr., Russell, Roosevelt , Ulysess, Jr., and Albert English.Survivors are her children, Clarence (Theresa) Jackson, Jr., of NorthBridge, MA; Grace Clements of Bridgeport, CT; Bertha Jackson of Stratford, CT and Myra (David) Dickson of Norwalk, CT; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends. Special thanks to her granddaughters, Tannesha Clements-Williams of Darlington, SC, and Chevonne Clements-Mingo of Lake View, SC. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Service information
Jul 29
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Florence County Memorial Gardens
3320 S. Cashua Dr.
Florence, SC 29501
3320 S. Cashua Dr.
Florence, SC 29501
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
-
Darlington County Council approves Sonoco agreement
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
SCHSL sports plan move to Phase 1.5
-
Julia 4 Cinemas opens weekends as drive-in movie theater
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.