MULLINS -- Fancy Margaret Johnson, 88 passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at MUSC Mullins Nursing Center, Marion, SC.Born on April 22, 1932 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hayward L. and Martha Jane Martin Cook.Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son, William "Earl" Johnson (Barbara); three grandchildren; April Johnson Martin (Mace), Kevin Johnson and Summer Owens; and three great grandchildren, Judson Martin, Laura McCrae Martin, and Colton Locklear. She is predeceased by her husband, William Eldon Johnson and daughter, Terry Lynn Johnson.Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 28 at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Hwy 378, Conway, SC. Our family and friends are welcome.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visitation will be scheduled. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may visit the family at the home of Earl Johnson.The Johnson family would like to thank the staff of MUSC Mullins Nursing Center for the excellent attention and care given to Mrs. Johnson for many years. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
