Faye Myers Lee, 81, of Timmonsville, South Carolina passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020. She was born in Florence County, SC to the late Willie R. and Willie Mae Wiggins Myers. She was a member at Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter McGhaw Lee, Sr.; parents; brother, James Marion Myers Sr. (Belva).Faye is survived by her daughter, Gilda Lee; son, Dexter McGhan Lee Jr. (Diane); brother, Bill Myers; and grandchildren, Ciara Lee and Zach Lee. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday July 25 at 11 am at Matthew's Cemtery in Coward, South Carolina. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home. 136 E. Main St. Olanta, South Carolina843-396-4470www.floydfuneral.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence One Schools planning alternating instructional days
-
Top Notch Boutique opens in Lake City
-
Julia 4 Cinemas opens weekends as drive-in movie theater
-
Longtime Florence County Councilman James Schofield hailed as 'epitome of ... a public servant'
-
MUSC, Williamsburg Regional Hospital name interim CEO
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.