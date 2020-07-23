Faye Myers Lee, 81, of Timmonsville, South Carolina passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020. She was born in Florence County, SC to the late Willie R. and Willie Mae Wiggins Myers. She was a member at Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter McGhaw Lee, Sr.; parents; brother, James Marion Myers Sr. (Belva).Faye is survived by her daughter, Gilda Lee; son, Dexter McGhan Lee Jr. (Diane); brother, Bill Myers; and grandchildren, Ciara Lee and Zach Lee. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday July 25 at 11 am at Matthew's Cemtery in Coward, South Carolina. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home. 136 E. Main St. Olanta, South Carolina843-396-4470www.floydfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Faye Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.