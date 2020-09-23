Florrie B. Andrews

 Skip to main content
FLORENCE -- Florrie Broach Andrews, 84, passed away Sept. 22, 2020. A funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church, Timmonsville. The family will have a drop-in visitation on Wednesday, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed, please wear a mask. Mrs. Andrews was born in Florence, the daughter of the late Carl Eugene and Valean Jordan Broach. She was a member of Lake Swamp Baptist Church. Florrie worked in the GE Mobile Division as an inspector before retiring. She was married to the late Jackie C. Andrews. Surviving are a son, Larry Eugene (Sheri) Andrews; daughter, Renea Andrews Banks; brother, Daniel (Hilda) Broach; sister, Derrell Odom; grandchildren, Andrea B Braddock and her husband, Jon, Wynter Easterling and her husband, Justin, Cory Andrews and his wife, Tori, great grandchildren, Christian Braddock, Michael Braddock, Annabelle, Kinsley and Maci Easterling, Emma Ruth and Ella Andrews; step-grandchildren, Abbylaine Braddock, Hank Braddock, Gavin Braddock. She is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Richard, Ellison and LaVaughan Broach and 3 sisters, Carolyn Wise, Ruth Thompson and Virginia Askins. Memorials may be made to Lake Swamp Baptist Church, 6558 Oates Highway, Timmonsville, SC 29161. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

