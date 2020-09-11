Funeral service for Mr. Francisco Carlos "Frank" Jolley will be conducted 10:00 AM TODAY Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 312 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. Francisco Carlos "Frank" Jolley was born on October 10, 1970 in Englewood, California to Mrs. Shirley (Darryl) Williams of California and Mr. John (Willie Jean) Taylor, Sr. of Mississippi. He died doing his job on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Frank as he was affectionately called, early education started in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, under the tutelage of his late grandmother and family matriarch, "Ms. Marie Jolley." He also admired the knowledge that was instilled in him by the late "Doc Rhodes" who taught him how to drive, ride a motorcycle, build his first go-cart, hunt, etc. Doc and his wife, Ally took Frank as if he was a part of their family. He attended Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina before graduating from Carroway High School in Jackson, Mississippi. He later attended DeVry University and majored in Electronics. Frank was known for his hard work and dedication to family. When you call Frank for help, he was there. Frank loved cooking on the grill and being in the company of friends. He loved his job as electrician, working on several projects including McLeod Hospital, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Fort Bragg, and others. Frank prided himself as the one that would, "put the job in". In fact, most jobs, he would be the last person left behind to finish. Frank leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Denice Davis; three daughters, Lakeria Jolley of Florence, South Carolina, Ashley Jolley of California, and Autrella (Sylvester) Wallace of Florence, South Carolina; five grandchildren; three sisters, Angie (Will) Reynolds, Cassie (Josh) McCawley both of Mississippi, and Donna Jackson of California; three brothers, John (Cynthia) Taylor, Jr., Roderick (Naomi) Taylor, Sr. both of Mississippi, and Darryl Williams, Jr. of California; three special aunts, Edna (Myron) Cooper, Peggy Jolley Omolara both of Mississippi, and Maggie Jolley Picker of California; two aunts, Royann Jolley of Florence, South Carolina and Sadie (Joseph) Taylor of Mississippi; one uncle, Robert (Mary) of Mississippi; four lifelong friends, Petie Mitchum, Derrick Rhodes, Doc Rhodes, Jr. all of Mississippi and Malcom Williams of Florence, South Carolina; a Big Brother and special cousin, Tony (Ella) Hines of Florence, South Carolina; and a host of other relatives; and friends. Frank was employed at McCall Farms as a Plant Electrician where the unfortunate accident took place. He will be greatly missed by all.
