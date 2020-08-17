Frankie Staves

You have permission to edit this article.
Mrs. Frankie Jean Staves, 79, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, formerly of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Mrs. Staves is survived by her husband, William Henry Staves, Sr; son, William H. Staves, Jr. (wife Carol); siblings, Kay Brumbles, Michael Smoak, and Steve (Polly) Smoak; grandchildren, Brooks, Devin, Bryce, and Justin Staves, and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Everett, and grandson Lee Dixon. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.

