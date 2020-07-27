April 16, 1937 July 26, 2020Fred G. (Fritz) Pinkerman, 83, resident of Presbyterian Village of Hollidaysburg, passed away Sunday of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Adrian, Michigan, son of the late Marie L. (Nickloy) and George L. Pinkerman. He married Sylvia J. McCracken in 1959. Surviving are his wife of 61 years; a daughter Michelle "Micki" M. Samson (Michael) of Gallitzin; a son, Patrick K. (Denise) in SC; four grandchildren: Andrew Samson, Caitlin Samson, Tessa Pinkerman, and Kayla Pinkerman; three great-grandchildren: Juliana, Preston, and Dominic; a brother, Lynn in TN; and several nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Roberta J. Crowley. Fritz was a graduate of Adrian High School, Adrian College (Bachelor of Science in Biology), and Michigan State University (Master of Science in Environmental Education). He served in the US Army. Fritz retired as a teacher at Bedford High School in Temperance, Michigan, after 40 years of teaching advanced biology. He was also a U. S. Coast Guard licensed charter boat fishing captain on the Great Lakes. He was a member of the Michigan Charter Boat Association, the Florence Blue Water Fishing Club, the "Golden K" Kiwanis Club, and St. Luke Lutheran Church.Fritz was an avid fan of University of Michigan football, he loved fishing, and he enjoyed playing practical jokes, playing pinochle, and giving presentations (including video) about his experiences as a charter fishing captain. He was known for his sense of humor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg.
