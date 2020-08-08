Frederick Fowler

MULLINS -- Frederick Reames Fowler of Mullins passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of more than 60 years and family. He was born October 15, 1931, in Green Sea, SC, a son of the late John W. Fowler, Sr. and the late Mittie P. Fowler. He was co-founder, owner, and operator of Carolina Furniture House from 1959 through 2011, when he retired ah his son Rick re-established the business. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, during which time he served on the Board of Deacons, was a member of the Whosoever Will Sunday School Class, and a leader of the Royal Ambassadors. He was a charter member of the Mullins Rotary Club, a member of its Board of Directors, named Rotarian of the Year, and a recipient of the Paul Harris Award. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Mullins School System, Marion District No. 2. He served his country as a member of the S.C. National Guard for a decade. Mr. Fowler attended Mullins schools where he was an exceptional athlete, lettering in multiple sports. Upon graduating from Mullins High School in 1952, he was a member of the state champion basketball team, the state champion, track team and runner-up for the state champion in football. He was named to the S.C. All-Star Football Team and the prestigious Tobacco Bowl Team. At the 1952 State Track meet, he was declared the outstanding performer on the field when he won three events and set state records in the mile and half mile runs and narrowly missed a new SC high jump mark. He continued his athletic career at Presbyterian College where he was a member of the varsity football and track teams. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Fred will be remembered for his humor, his fun-loving laughter, his devotion to his family, his generosity and accommodating spirit towards everyone. He was friendly to all, quick with a joke, and never met a stranger. Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife Ann Alford Fowler; two daughters: Teresa F. Smith of Florence (Carl) and Brenda F. Wensil of Charlotte, NC (Kelly); one son: Rick Fowler of Mullins (Melissa); Grandchildren: Ashley Smith Campbell (Ross), Haley Smith Bass (T.J.), Bridget Fowler Rush (Curtis) and John William Frederick "Will" Fowler; Great Grandchildren: McKenna Elizabeth Campbell, Samuel Curtis John Rush, Sawyer William Paul Rush, Sophia Melissa Nicole Rush. He was predeceased by three sisters: Louise Fowler Parrott, Grace Mazura Fowler and Joyce Daisy Fowler; four brothers: Dan Franklin Fowler, Joseph Clarence Fowler, Major Paul Fowler and John W. Fowler, Jr. Services for Mr. Fowler will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 A.M. in the Sanctuary of Mullins First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cedardale Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Mullins First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 443, Mullins, SC 29574.
Frederick Fowler
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.