FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Garry Myers Cusaac Sr. of Effingham, SC will be conducted Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Road , Effingham, SC. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens of Florence, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. Garry Cusaac the son of the late James Joseph and Laura Myers Cusaac was born , January 24, 1957 in Florence County. He departed this earthly life, Friday, August 28, 2020 after an illness. Garry joined Savannah Grove Baptist Church as a youth and was a member of the Men's and Sanctuary Choir and remained active until his health declined. He was a graduate of Florence District One Schools, a 1974 graduate of Southside High School and attended Benedict College. Garry worked as a Brick Mason by trade and was employed with Nan Ya Plastics, Wellman Industries and Goodwill until his retirement. He was predeceased in death by his daughter, Tanesha Nicole "Nikki" Cusaac and his parents. Survivors include his wife, Anna Smith Cusaac of the home; son, Garry Marcus Cussac of Florence and grandson; Frank R. Cusaac; mother- in-law, Lelia M. Smith; ; two brothers, James (Mattie) Cusaac and Jimmy (Rosa Lee) George; three sisters, Terri(Lori) Jenkins, Paula E. Black and Blondie McFadden; one uncle, four aunts,; six sister-in laws, seven brothers-in-law; special goddaughter, Sydney Evans, nieces, nephews family and friends. Public viewing will be Monday, August 31, 2020, 4-6 PM at the J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.