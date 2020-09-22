Geneva Floyd Calcutt, 85, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Mrs. Calcutt was born a daughter of the late Adalia Thigpen Floyd and Wylie Leonard Floyd. She retired as an office manager for Met Life Insurance and was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Calcutt; her brother, Wylie LeGrande Floyd, Sr.; her sister, Mattie Jelerah Floyd; and niece, Teresa Floyd Stafford. She is survived by her brother, Maurice Floyd (Lois) of Grapevine, TX; grandchildren, John B. Calcutt, III and Brittany Briley; great-grandchildren, John B. Calcutt, IV, Preston David Calcutt, Lillian Christian Calcutt and Nolan Pace Briley; nephews, Wylie L. Floyd, Jr. and Hunter Maurice Floyd; niece, Amy Floyd Garrett; great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Boersema. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00AM on Friday at the church. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Rd, Florence, SC 29505 Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.