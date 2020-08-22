George Dargan Stokes, Jr., 60, of Effingham, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Mr. Stokes was born in Florence, SC a son of the late George Dargan Stokes, Sr. and Patricia Thornton. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church where he served on the nominations committee. George was a third generation plumber and passed the trade on to his children. Surviving are his wife, Jerri Stokes of Effingham; sons, Wesley Allen (Ashley) Stokes of Evergreen and Brandon Wayne Stokes of Florence; grandchildren, Brooklynn Grace Stokes and Bryce Allen Stokes; brother, Robert Stokes of Evergreen. The family will receive friends from 5 7 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery. Covid-19 protocol will be observed at all gatherings. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
