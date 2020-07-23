A Private Funeral Service for Mr. George Edward Franklin, 72, will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, SC., directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. George Edward Franklin, 72, the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Augustus (Annie) Franklin, Jr. was born October 21, 1947, in Darlington, South Carolina. "Jimmy" as he was affectionately known to many was raised by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Willie Boyden (Annie) Shaw, Jr. in Jamaica Queens, Long Island, New York and his grandparents, Reverend and Mrs. James Matthew (Leathia Kate) Brown in Brooklyn, New York. He passed away at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. On July 30, 1943, he was joined in marriage to his lovely wife, Joyce Byrd Franklin and God blessed them with two wonderful children, Brian (Evelyn) Franklin and Joy (Eugene) Champion.Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Joyce Franklin; two children, Brian (Evelyn) Franklin and Joy (Eugene) Champion; five grandchildren; two sisters, Hilton (Frank, Jr.) Shaw -Gilbert and Marlena Shaw-Wright; four brothers, Richard (Margaret) Olds, Earl (Theresa) Franklin, Harvey (Barbara) Franklin, and Marvin (Cynthia) Franklin; five sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.Public Viewing and Family Visitation will be held 5:00 PM 7:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence, SC.

