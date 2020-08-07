OLANTA -- George Timmy Sims, age 62, of Olanta, died Wednesday August 5, 2020 at home after an illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eva Dell Sims; sister, Cynthia Dell; and brother-in-law, Russell Evans. He is survived by his sons, Chase Sims of Coward, Chad Sims of Coward, Wesley Stokes of Pamplico and Brandon Stokes, of Florence; sisters, Lenora Evans, of Lynchburg, Lourie Muller (Mark) of Columbia, Tracy Sims of Olanta, and Amy Knowlton (Paul) of New Zion; brother, Wade Sims (Sherri) of Gable; 4 grandchildren. Timmy was an avid fisherman, motorsports fan, and hobby mechanic who never met a stranger. With a sense of humor that was sure to brighten your day, he was known for his long entertaining stories that were often repeated. Visitation will be Saturday August 8, 2020 from 10am to 11am at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church with the service to follow at 11am. Covid 19 practices will be observed with mandatory facemask and seating distance required. Condolences may be made online at www.floydfuneral.com.
George Timmy Sims
