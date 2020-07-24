DILLON - Services for Gertrude Agnes Hayes will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Hayestown Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.Mrs. Hayes, 82, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, April 27, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cecil E. Hoyt and Mary Torpey Hoyt. She was a member of Dillon Congregational Holiness Church.Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ernest "Woodrow" Hayes of Dillon; sons, Michael Allen Hayes (Wendy Marie) of Maryland, and Timothy Woodrow Hayes (Cindy Marie) of Bethel, Connecticut; grandchildren, Nicole, Crystal (Mike), Michael, Jr., Ashley, Amanda, Timothy, Jr. (Kasey) and Troy; great-grandson, Cameron.
