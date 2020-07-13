MARION -- On Saturday, July 11,2020, Giles Huggins Page passed away at the age of 62. Giles was born February 28,1958 in Marion County to Bobby Jean Huggins Page and William Franklin (Billy) Page.He attended the University of Georgia and Francis Marion University and after retirement as a radio technician with the State of SC, he worked as a teacher with the Robeson County school System. Over the years Giles volunteered as a youth coach with the local recreation department, a counselor with 4-H, an active Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America and spent many year's working with the Wildlife Action Association. He raised 2 sons, Zackery Giles Page and William Robert Page. Giles had a huge smile and giving spirit along with a love for his family and his beloved Australian Shepards. His lifelong passion was the water especially the beautiful rivers he spent exploring and as a guide for friends and families over his life. He was an avid music/concert lover and has an amazing collection of memorabilia including over 40 years of t-shirts. He will be remembered for his quick wit, beautiful smile and friendly spirit. Giles is survived by his 2 children Zack and Will, brothers Frank and Joe and soulmate Kathy.A graveside life celebration will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Page Cemetery, Marietta NC. Friends and family are welcome. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is strongly encouraged. The service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for those unable to attend.Memorials may be made to the Page Cemetery C/O Joe McFadyen, 3314 Aberdeen Court, Florence, SC 29501.A register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
