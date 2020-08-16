Graham Bridgers

Graham Davie Bridgers, III, 79, of Effingham, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mr. Bridgers was born a son of the late Evelyn James Bridgers and Graham Davie Bridgers, Sr. He originally worked in sales, then worked as a set up man in the sheet metal department at ESAB and later became a long distance truck driver for Eagle. Mr. Bridgers was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Nellie B. Worrell (Jimmy). He is survived by his daughter, Kim Hall Berry; two grandchildren; sisters, Rose Mixon of Florence, Leona Moran (Richard) of Florence and Sarah Hatchell (Jan) of Greenville, SC; brother, Hugh Bridgers (Wanda); and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Monday at the Church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
