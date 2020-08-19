Guy B. Crenshaw, III, age 61, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Little River, SC. Guy was born on May 23, 1959 in Lancaster, SC to parents, Guy B. Crenshaw, Jr. and Yeteva Crenshaw. He graduated from Hudgen Academy in 1977 and attended Florence Darlington Technical College. Guy was a licensed boat captain and state insurance adjuster. He was a Master Mason and member of Benton Lodge #26 A.F.M. of Timmonsville, SC. He was owner of C & C Marine with his son. Guy worked at several marinas in Little River, and North Myrtle Beach, SC. Guy is survived by his wife, Rene; his son, Jason (Leslie); and two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jay Crenshaw, all of Little River, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy B. Crenshaw, Jr. and Yeteva Crenshaw, his sister, Candace Crenshaw, all of Timmonsville, SC. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, wearing a face covering is required. Burial will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Tabernacle Campground Cemetery, Lynchburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Campground Cemetery, c/o Patricia Tyler, P.O. Box 87, Lynchburg, SC 29080; First Baptist Church of Lynchburg, c/o Marie Tolson, 120 Tolson Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080; or Amedisys Hospice, 391 Seaboard Street, Unit 6, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
