Gwendolyn Glass Yerkey, 79, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Canonsburg, PA, a daughter of the late James and Marjorie Hufford Glass. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Marion Yerkey. Mrs. Yerkey was a homemaker and also drove the FSD1 Special Needs Bus for many years. She loved everyone and will be missed by many. She is survived by her children, Lori (Michael) Sullivan, Sherri Yerkey and Richard Yerkey, all of Florence; three grandchildren, Brittany Lee Sullivan and Brody Michael Sullivan, both of Florence, and Sydney (Kelly) Sullivan of Lewisburg, WV; sister, Donna (Greg) McPeake of North Canton, OH; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, A.J., John and Emily, all of Beckley, WV. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yerkey family.
