Hattie James

Hattie Brown James, 92, daughter of the late Edward and Golda Brown, was born July 16, 1928 in Marion County. She departed this life at her home in Marion on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She attended night school at Johnakin High School in Marion and received her diploma in 1981. She accepted Christ at a young age and became a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Marion, where she was the Mother of the church and served on the choir. Left to cherish her memories are: her children, Carolyn King, Rodney (Julia) James, Jenette (Willie) Rogers, Jake (Hazel) James, Yvonne (Ronald) Hammett; one sister, Melissa Mace of Philadelphia, PA; four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; twenty grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The family is receiving relatives and friends at the home, 4308 Pee Dee School Road, Marion. In accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, the family is requesting all in attendance to please wear masks and observe social distancing. Viewing will be held 12:00 6:00 p. m., Monday in the John Wesley Williams Sr. Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 821 North Main Street, Sumter. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a. m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Mossy Pointe Cemetery, Marion, with Elder J. Elbert Williams, officiating. The procession will leave 10:30 a. m. from the home. Services were entrusted to the management and staff of Williams Funeral Home, Inc. 821 North Main Street, Sumter, S C 29150. Online memorial messages may be sent to the family at williamsfuneralhome@sc.rr.com. Visit us on the Web at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeInc.com.
