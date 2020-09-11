Hattie Mae Mitchell, age 64 of Florence, SC fell asleep in death September 5, 2020. A true gem who did not know her value, she will be dearly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter/best friend, LaTonya (Phillip) Leonard; one granddaughter, Kaylani Leonard; one brother, Leroy (Frances) Mitchell; two nephews reared from the home as sons, Lee (Phylese) Mitchell, and Chris (Britney Williams) Washington; one aunt, Isabella Smith; five special nephews: James (Denise) Brockington, Wilson (Mary) Brockington, Richard (Sandretta) Brockington, Bryan Mitchell, and Brandon Mitchell; four special nieces: Juanita Black, Annette (Kevin) Jackson, Ashlee (Terrell) Cooper and Deborah Brockington; two special cousins, Sherman Smith and Janie Ann Backus; special friends that were like sisters: Gladys (Leona) Williams, Pamela Tyler, Ann James, Blondell Tisdale, Harriet Egleton adn Shirley Butler; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. A very special thanks is extended to Frances Caldwell. Hattie Mitchell is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service, Myrtle Beach, SC.
