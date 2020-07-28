Private graveside funeral services for Mrs. Helen Godfrey McInvaill, 104, who entered in to rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020, will be held at 10 o'clock on Friday, July 24, 2020. The Rev. Tony Adams will officiate, and Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.Mrs. McInvaill went to be with the Lord at the age of 104. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. McInvaill, Jr., to whom, Mama was his world.She is survived by her son, Rick H. McInvaill, who loves her with all of his heart. Mama was blessed with seven siblings and is survived by her brother, Albert (Eula Mae) Godfrey of Colorado. Mama had four beloved sisters, Emily, Jeannette, Jewel, and Betty; two beloved brothers, James, and Charles.Mama had so many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Rufus (Bonnie) Brown, who has been such a blessing to us. Albert and Eula Mae's children: Lynette, Cathy, and Tammy. Their families have kept us strong with their prayers and support, all of whom live in Colorado. Also, my cousins, Buddy, Diane, Larry, and Julianne. Also, a grand-niece, Janice, who was so kind to us and visited Mama often. Special thanks to my cousins Eddie and Charlotte Joyner, who have been so very supportive as well.My mother will be sorely missed by many and thank you to all the family and friends who helped make her life so special.I love you, Mama, always.

