Private graveside funeral services for Mrs. Helen Godfrey McInvaill, 104, who entered in to rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020, will be held at 10 o'clock on Friday, July 24, 2020. The Rev. Tony Adams will officiate, and Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.Mrs. McInvaill went to be with the Lord at the age of 104. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. McInvaill, Jr., to whom, Mama was his world.She is survived by her son, Rick H. McInvaill, who loves her with all of his heart. Mama was blessed with seven siblings and is survived by her brother, Albert (Eula Mae) Godfrey of Colorado. Mama had four beloved sisters, Emily, Jeannette, Jewel, and Betty; two beloved brothers, James, and Charles.Mama had so many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Rufus (Bonnie) Brown, who has been such a blessing to us. Albert and Eula Mae's children: Lynette, Cathy, and Tammy. Their families have kept us strong with their prayers and support, all of whom live in Colorado. Also, my cousins, Buddy, Diane, Larry, and Julianne. Also, a grand-niece, Janice, who was so kind to us and visited Mama often. Special thanks to my cousins Eddie and Charlotte Joyner, who have been so very supportive as well.My mother will be sorely missed by many and thank you to all the family and friends who helped make her life so special.I love you, Mama, always.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Four-car Florence crash kills two, closes East Palmetto Street
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
SCHSL sports plan move to Phase 1.5
-
Darlington County schools quarantine employees after one tests positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.