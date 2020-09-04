BISHOPVILLE/MARION- Herman Junior Capps, 77, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Richardson Funeral Home of Marion. Mr. Capps was born in the Britton's Neck Community of Marion County, to the late Andrew and Lorie Brown Capps. He is also preceded in death by his brothers: Earl Capps, James "Pee Wee" Capps, and Joseph Ray Capps; and sister Betty Capps Merryman. He was a master electrician and former member of Nebo Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Susan Christine Owens Capps of the home; sons: David Capps (Nancy) of Mayesville, SC, Glenn Capps of Columbia, SC, and Andrew Patrick Capps (Michele) of Florence, SC; sister, Erma Lee Capps Miller (John); five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to McLeod Oncology, 401 E Cheves Street. Suite 201, Florence, SC 29506. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
