Hubert Bethlin Miles, 94, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Coward, SC, a son of the late Bennie and Bertie Maynard Miles. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his 2nd wife, Jane Spivey Miles; three brothers, JB Miles, Victor Miles and Bruce Miles; three sisters, Ruby Vause, Dell Oliver and Eunice Timmons; and stepson, Joey Spivey. Mr. Miles was a member of our nation's greatest generation, having served in the US Navy during WWII. He was retired from CSX as a signal supervisor. He was a member of College Park Baptist Church, the VFW Post 3181, Masonic Lodge #337, and the Omar Shriners. He loved his grandchildren, loved watching them play ball, was a big fan of taking long walks and spending time at the beach. Surviving are his children, Steve (Sandra) Miles of Latta, Russell (Diane) Miles of Florence and stepson Melvin (Jennifer) Spivey also of Florence; six grandchildren, Brandon Miles, Corey (Lindsey) Miles, Ashleigh (Chris) Schultz, Wesley (Jennifer) Lane, Ian Spivey and Allan Spivey; three sisters, Roberta Altman, Barbara Ann (Delter) Miles and Eula Flowers; sister-in-law, Betty Miles; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a special friend, Jeanne Whitman. A graveside service with Military Honors, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery. A viewing without the presence of the family will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. COVID-19 protocols and social distancing will be observed.
Service information
1:00PM-5:00PM
512 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC 29505
11:00AM
803 E National Cemetery Road
Florence, SC 29506
