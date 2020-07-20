FLORENCE James Thomas Schofield, 71, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a long illness.He was born in Florence, a son of the late Elizabeth Cooke and Charles Stikeleather Schofield. He graduated from Carlisle Military School (Bamberg, SC) in 1967, and earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration from Wofford College in 1972.He was Chairman of the Board and CEO of Carolina Supply House, Inc. He was also a licensed real estate broker and the former owner and operator of The Heritage Inn & Restaurant. From 1972 to 1983, Mr. Schofield was a State Constable, having worked with the City and County of Florence Crime Photography. He was re-appointed as State Constable in 2001.A life-time servant to his community and others, he held many civic positions: Chairman of City of Florence Planning Commission, Florence City Councilman from 1983 1991, and Florence County Council from 2007 to the present, serving his fourth term in office. He was a former Chairman of the Florence County Council.He also served as President of the Pee Dee Area Big Brothers, Chairman of Florence County Progress, President of Florence Day Lions Club, Chairman of Construction for Manna House building, and on McLeod Regional Medical Center Foundation Board.He was a life-long and active member of St. John's Church. He was Senior Warden of the Vestry, Layreader, and Construction Chairman of the new Fellowship Hall.He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, C. Marshall Schofield.Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Martha Armstrong Schofield; his children, Elizabeth (Chris) and William (Caroline); granddaughter, Haleigh Ann Schofield; and grandsons, Joe, Thomas, and Myers; and two nieces, Kistler Schofield Campbell of Lynchburg, SC, and Sterling Lankin of Atlanta, GA.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required. Guests are asked to enter through the Dargan Street entrance and follow posted guidelines.A private, family committal service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to St. John's Church, 252 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
