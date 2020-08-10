COLUMBIA -- Jane Mellette Lester, 76 born and raised in Timmonsville spending much of her life in Columbia and Myrtle Beach, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A limited family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC. The family will receive friends and family at the home of Cary and Liz Andrews immediately following the service. Surviving are her children, Lydia Mellette (Mike) Dodd, John Robert Lester, III and her granddaughter Anna Mellette Dodd, her brother, Dr. J. Ramsey (Betty) Mellette, Jr; sister, Liz (Cary) Andrews and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Robert (Johnny Bob) Lester of Florence, Columbia and Myrtle Beach, SC. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Jane Mellette Lester
