FLORENCE Janet Margaret Brown Archer, 86, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after an illness.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at All Saints Anglican Church. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating at the church is limited, but the service will be live-streamed through the church Facebook page and YouTube.Mrs. Archer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of Charles Henry and Catherine Marie Smith Brown. Mrs. Archer was a unit secretary at McLeod Regional Medical Center for many years. She was a member of All Saints Church and the Daughters of the King.Survivors include her husband, Rev. Richard B. Archer, of the home; four daughters, Cheryl A. Gaskins, Cynthia Susan (Larry) Carter and Angela Michelle Hayes, all of Florence, and Dawn (John) Martin of Anderson, SC; a son, James Stalford Archer of Columbia; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by a son, Richard B. Archer, Jr.Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.