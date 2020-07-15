FLORENCE Janet Margaret Brown Archer, 86, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after an illness.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at All Saints Anglican Church. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating at the church is limited, but the service will be live-streamed through the church Facebook page and YouTube.Mrs. Archer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only child of Charles Henry and Catherine Marie Smith Brown. Mrs. Archer was a unit secretary at McLeod Regional Medical Center for many years. She was a member of All Saints Church and the Daughters of the King.Survivors include her husband, Rev. Richard B. Archer, of the home; four daughters, Cheryl A. Gaskins, Cynthia Susan (Larry) Carter and Angela Michelle Hayes, all of Florence, and Dawn (John) Martin of Anderson, SC; a son, James Stalford Archer of Columbia; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by a son, Richard B. Archer, Jr.Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

