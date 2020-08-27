Cheraw, SC Jean Abbott Leach, 82, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Friday, August, 28, 2020 in Old Saint David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Old Saint David's Church following the service. Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.