 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Abbott Leach
0 entries

Jean Abbott Leach

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Cheraw, SC Jean Abbott Leach, 82, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Friday, August, 28, 2020 in Old Saint David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Old Saint David's Church following the service. Visit kiserfuneralhome.com to send an e-condolence.

Jean Abbott Leach

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert