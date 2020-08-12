Jean Smith Lee, at the age of 82 passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's Monday, August 10th, 2020, with family by her side at McLeod Hospice in Florence, SC. She was born to the late Joseph Enoch and Vela Smith in Heflin, Alabama, on January 17, 1938. Jean was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God in Florence, SC. She was a loving Mother and "Nannan", an avid doll collector, and although she couldn't carry a tune, she loved music and dancing! Everyone who knew her, recognized her by her smile, her generosity, and her love for her Savior. She left a legacy of undeniable faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E Lee and her son Joseph Lee, Jr. She is survived by her 3 children, Pamela Taricani (Richard), Charmaine Knapp (Gordon), Dr Mark Lee (Kyja), 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or to the McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
