DILLON -- Jeffrey Wade Rogers, 61, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Summerville Community Hospice House. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday at Magnolia Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Born in Dillon County, October 2, 1958, he was the son of Wade Rogers and Betty Keith Rogers. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and was retired from DuPont. Survivors include his parents, Wade & Betty Rogers of Dillon.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
