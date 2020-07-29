FLORENCE -- Gerald "Jerry" Edward Weaver, Sr., age 68, affectionately known by his family as "Pete",died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens at 10:00 Saturday, August 1, 2020, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born on January 26, 1952, Jerry is the son of the late George Cleatus Weaver, Jr. and the late Geneva Surles Weaver Reaves. Mr. Weaver retired from La-Z-Boy. Jerry was a man with a big heart who loved his family dearly and was always there for them. He was a talented singer, who spent a great deal of his life singing in the Hav-n-Fun band. He was a very talented woodworker who turned his hobby into a thriving business and enjoyed teaching his son and grandsons about woodworking.Surviving are his wife, Sharon Ogburn Weaver, two children: Gerald Edward "Eddie" (Michelle) Weaver, Jr., Traci (Jessie) Hewitt all of Florence, step-children, Dawn (David) Medford of Boiling Springs, Allen (Katie) Bateman of Aiken, grandchildren: Gerald (Michelle) Weaver III, Josh, Justin, Jessica, Audrey, Steven, Sarah, and Joseph Weaver, Jacqueline Hewitt, Jordan (Matt) Crow, Jamie Medford, Olivia Bateman, Chase Bateman; a great-grandchild, Paisley Crow. Also, surviving are his siblings, Judy Rabon of Florence, Jean Brown of Rockingham, George (Dianne) Weaver of Florence, and a special canine companion, Missy Anne. Memorials may be made in Jerry's honor to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30341 or http:give.choa.org/goto/Gerald-Weaver-memorial-fund.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Aug 1
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
