Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL DARLINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTHWESTERN FLORENCE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT. * AT 859 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LAKE CITY, LAMAR, SARDIS, HEBRON, CADES, CARTERSVILLE, SCRANTON, COWARD, OLANTA AND LAKE CITY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS THAT LOCALIZED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE NEAR SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE AT PRONE LOW-LYING AREAS ALONG ROADS, WHICH CAN MAKE DRIVING HAZARDOUS. STAY AWAY FROM FLOODED DITCHES AND DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS ANY FLOODED ROADS. &&