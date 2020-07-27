Jessie Edna Stanley DuBard, wife, mother and grandmother, died Saturday at her home in Florence after a long illness.Born in 1936 in Kingstree, Jessie and her five siblings were raised on a rural Williamsburg County farm. Her father taught agriculture in public schools. Jessie's mother died when Jessie was 7, her father when she was 12. Jessie moved to Conway and was raised by her sister Mary, and Mary's husband Joe Burroughs.Jessie graduated from Conway High School and Winthrop College, where she began dating her future husband, Fred DuBard Jr., while he attended Wofford College. They married in 1958 and enjoyed a 62-year marriage.Jessie taught first and second grade for 10 years at Briggs Elementary School before leaving to focus on raising her growing family. A lover of flowers, animals and children, she taught her children to delight in simple things: dew on the grass, striking sunsets, the sound of the ocean, poetry, reading and music.She is survived by her husband, Fred F. DuBard Jr.; her children Fred F. "Trip" DuBard III (Victoire) of Brussels and Elizabeth Stanley DuBard of Florence; and her grandchildren, Adam DuBard of Washington, DC; Mary DuBard of New York City; Ben DuBard of Columbia; Brandon (Katherine) Collins and their son Lawson; Ellis Collins and Lucas Turner, all of Florence.She was predeceased by her parents George Alexander Stanley Sr. and Mary Willmans Elks Stanley and her brothers and sisters: George Alexander Stanley Jr.; Mary Elks Stanley Burroughs; Rosanne Stanley McClary; John Benjamin Stanley; and Sally Kate "Kitty" Stanley Mescher.The family is grateful to all who helped care for Jessie, particularly her final caregivers Ashley Potts, Carolyn Johnson, Martha Bell, Wanda Gore and Amy Touchberry.Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private ceremony. Condolences may be mailed to The DuBard Family c/o 1518 South Meadors Farm Road, Florence, SC 29505. The family requests that memorials be made to Central United Methodist Church.
