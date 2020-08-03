Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **ISAIAS REGAINS HURRICANE STRENGTH AND IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL TONIGHT ALONG THE COAST NEAR THE BORDER OF SOUTH AND NORTH CAROLINA WITH DANGEROUS WINDS AND STORM SURGE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, NORTHERN HORRY, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG - A HURRICANE WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL NEW HANOVER AND COASTAL PENDER - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, AND COASTAL HORRY - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND BRUNSWICK, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND NEW HANOVER, AND INLAND PENDER * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 120 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 60 MILES SOUTH OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 32.8N 79.0W - STORM INTENSITY 75 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 16 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ISAIAS WILL AFFECT THE COASTAL CAROLINAS TONIGHT. HEAVY RAIN, HIGH WINDS AND TORNADOES WILL BE THE MAIN IMPACTS. WINDS WILL BE OF TROPICAL STORM INTENSITY INLAND WHILE HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUSTS ARE LIKELY ALONG THE COASTAL COUNTIES. TORNADIC RAINBANDS WILL CONTINUE ROTATING ONSHORE LATE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. STRONG ONSHORE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BRING A STORM SURGE TO THE BEACHES THAT WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BEACH EROSION AS WELL AS INUNDATION OF AREAS BEYOND THE DUNES ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF CAPE FEAR. HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - TORNADOES CAN RIP ROOFS FROM HOMES, DESTROY MOBILE HOMES, CAUSE TREES TO BECOME SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, FLIP CARS AND BOATS. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE DAMAGE. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS LIKELY, WITH BUILDINGS RECEIVING ROOF DAMAGE AS WELL AS WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES POTENTIALLY SUFFERING SEVERE DAMAGE, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE MAY BE ENHANCED BY PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE INACCESSIBLE OR UNINHABITABLE FOR SOME TIME AFTER THE STORM PASSES. - WIDESPREAD LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN AND MANY TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - ROADS WILL BE BLOCKED IN MANY AREAS AS A RESULT OF LARGE DEBRIS, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED AREAS. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY BECOME UNSAFE. - WIDESPREAD AREAS WILL SUFFER FROM POWER AND COMMUNICATION OUTAGES. - SEVERAL POORLY SECURED SMALL CRAFT MAY BREAK FROM THEIR MOORINGS. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA WEST OF I-95. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES SOUTH OF CAPE FEAR. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF STORM SURGE INUNDATION ENHANCED BY BREAKING WAVES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE BARRIER ISLANDS. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS MAY BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOW-LYING AREAS. - DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY SURF AND ELEVATED WATER LEVELS IMPACTING OR BREACHING THE DUNES. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT WILL BREAK AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES NORTH OF CAPE FEAR AND ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT EVACUATIONS AND NUMEROUS RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. CREEKS AND DITCHES WILL FLOOD AND MAY CONTAIN STRONG CURRENTS. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER MANY STRUCTURES, AND SOME MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE. SOME ROAD SCOURS OR COMPLETE ROAD FAILURES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SINKHOLES. MANY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD, AND MAY BE IMPACTED BY FLOWING WATER. MANY ROAD AND LOW-LYING BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE POSSIBLE WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED AWAY. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE DANGEROUS.THE DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. FLOOD WATERS MAY BE POLLUTED AND CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED AND HANDY. ALSO, CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL AFTER THE STORM. LOCATE YOUR CHARGERS AND KEEP THEM WITH YOUR CELL PHONE. IN EMERGENCIES IT IS BEST TO REMAIN CALM. STAY INFORMED AND FOCUSED ON THE SITUATION AT HAND. EXERCISE PATIENCE WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. BE A GOOD SAMARITAN AND HELPFUL TO OTHERS. IF RELOCATING TO A NEARBY SHELTER OR TO THE HOME OF A FAMILY MEMBER OR FRIEND, DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. REMEMBER, MANY BRIDGES AND CAUSEWAYS WILL BE CLOSED ONCE HIGHER WINDS ARRIVE. ALSO, IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER COVERING THE ROAD, SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ALWAYS OBEY OFFICIAL ROAD SIGNS FOR CLOSURES AND DETOURS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR AND STILL IN THE AREA, LISTEN FOR THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING WITHIN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. BE SURE YOU KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. CLOSELY MONITOR NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 11 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.