FLORENCE - Mrs. Jewell Odom Whittington Insel, 103, passed away on August 2, 2020. Jewell was born on February 16, 1917 in Darlington County, SC, the daughter of the late Samuel Richard and Edna Chandler Odom. She studied cosmetology in Columbia and went to work in Bennettsville. She then became the librarian at McKenzie School in Florence so she could be with her children after school. Jewell was a long-time and very active member of the Florence Baptist Church and was a long-time supporter of her hometown church, High Hill Baptist Church.She loved to cook and spent many, many hours in her kitchen teaching her grandchildren to bake. Blueberry muffins and fig jam were her signature goodies. She loved to sew as well and loved to make small pillows and take them to the nursing homes when she was visiting her church members, something she loved to do and did for many years. She was a golfer, too and loved to take her grandchildren out to the country club and let them drive the golf carts. Her daily motto was "Every day is a good dayif you don't mess it up!" She was an incredible mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed. Surviving are her son, Curtis Charles Whittington, Pawleys Island; her grandchildren, Gray Whittington Maklary, Sumter; Amy Whittington, Georgia; Kenan Gregory, Ashley Gregory Smith (Chris), Virginia; and Jenny Gregory Hambrecht, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Maklary, Andrew Smith, Megan Smith, Tyler Hambrecht, Reese Hambrecht, and Sydney Hambrecht; and many nieces and nephews. Jewell was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Whittington, her second husband, Herman Insel, and her daughter, Linda Whittington Gregory. She was the last living sibling of the rather large Odom family consisting of seven (7) brothers, Charlie, Rollins, Bob, Harold, Connie, Bill, and Richard Odom, and three (3) sisters, Juanita Wilkinson, Myrtle Hoffmeyer, and Faye Copeland. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A celebration of Jewell's life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church for Adult Education, 300 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29501; or to High Hill Baptist Church, 2205 Timmonsville Hwy., Darlington, SC 29532.We want to give a special thanks to the staff at The Manor and PruittHealth Hospice, Florence, for their loving care and compassion.
