FLORENCE Jimmie Faye McDonald Moody, 80, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after an illness.She was born in Latta, SC, a daughter of the late Walter and Pauline Rogers McDonald. She was an insurance clerk with Ed Harrell & Associates until her retirement. Mrs. Moody loved flowers and worked part-time with A&B Florists.Mrs. Moody was a member of New Hope Family Worship Center. She was a long-time member of Woodmen of the World, Chapter 52, and held all local offices and also some state offices. He was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.She was predeceased by her husband, W. Wayne Moody; two brothers, Kenneth McDonald and Bill McDonald; a sister-in-law, Shirley McDonald Harrelson; and two nephews, Randall Moody and Eddie McDonald.Survivors include her two sons, William Reginald Moody and Christopher Wayne (April) Moody, both of Florence; two grandchildren, Kailey and Bryson; two special nieces, Missy (Keith) White of Florence and Christy Berry of Marion; brothers-in-law, Randy (Sarah) Moody of Charleston and Jimmy (Carla) Moody of Whiteville, NC; sister-in-law, Ann McDonald of Mullins; nephew, Chad (Tonya) Moody; and niece, Amanda (Emory) Stephens; a special friend and doctor, Marty Hucks, FNP; and a host of special extended family members.A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are required.Memorials may be made to House of Hope, 1020 W. Darlington St., Florence, SC 29501; or to Lucky Dog Rescue of Florence, www.luckydoganimalrescue.org.
