Jo Bethea Roth, widow of Clayton Charles Roth, died on July 16, 2020 at a Florence hospital. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery. Anita Jo Bethea was born on January 6, 1935 to Arthur and Eva Bailey Bethea in Bunker Hill in Dillon County, SC. Jo divided her time between meeting the needs of Clayton and their four exceptional children, stitching with her quilting sisters, and serving as the church librarian. Later Jo and Clayton moved to The Manor in 2004. Ms. Roth was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Andrew Charles Roth; her parents; her brother, Arthur Bethea, Jr.; her sisters, Evelyn Butler, Rebecca Wiggins, and Annie Watson. She is survived by three children including her daughters, Christina Weddington (Tony) and JoAnna Hare (Frank); her son, John Roth (Sara); her daughter-in-law, Susan Nance Roth; 8 well-loved grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins; one sister, Joyce Bethea Dalsbo; sister-in-law, Frances Bethea; and brother-in-law, Fred Watson. Memorial gifts may be sent to either House of Hope for Women, 1020 W. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29502 or to the Residents Assistance Fund at The Manor, 2100 Twin Church Road, Florence, SC, 29501.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
