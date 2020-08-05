Mrs. Joan M. Poston, age 78 of Turbeville passed away on August 3, 2020. She is now at home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ . Mrs. Poston was the daughter of James A. and Garnett L. Mims of Turbeville. Being raised in the small rural community of Turbeville S.C. Is where her strong, fondest of gardening and sewing developed. She as a child was known as the "Apple" of her daddy's eye. Mrs. Poston always had great respect for her parents and when recalling the stories of her childhood; laughter was always key, along with the longing to see her loved ones again. She married the love of her life James L. Poston; they shared that love with their children, Wanda Webber and Jamey (James)Graham of Tuberville. James (Deanna) Poston and Hermis (Gayle) Poston of Conway. Mrs. Poston will be remembered for the love of family, friends and family get-togethers. The family would like to send a special thanks to their Aunts and Uncles for all the wonderful acts of kindness that they have shown throughout both of their parents time of need.In lieu of flowers the family would like to request that you please take the time that you have been given and spend it with your loved ones. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Thursday Aug. 6th 2020 at the Historical Brewington Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Manning S.C.Due to Covid-19 a mask and social distancing is requested. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home. 136 E. Main St. Olanta, South Carolina 29114. 843-396-4470.www.floydfuneral.com
