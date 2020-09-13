EFFINGHAM -- Rannie Joseph Lynch, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Graveside services will be Tuesday, Sept.15 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. Mr. Lynch was born in Florence County, the son of the late Leo and Cecelia Conner Lynch. He was a Supervisor with NuCor Steel before retiring Joe was a member of Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife Margaret Holloman Lynch; a son, Randy "JoeJoe" (Dawn) Lynch; daughter, Judith "Celeste "Celie" Lynch; step-daughter, Katie (Bill) Cieluch; brothers, James Ray (Dot) Lynch, Cecil (Jackie) Lynch; sister, Janet (Ronnie) Russ; grandchildren, Ashley Tomlinson, Kelley Lynch, Katie Wall. He is preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Leo Lynch, two brothers, Leo Legrand Lynch, Rue Allen Lynch, two sisters, Helen Perkins, Ruby Evans. He was first married to Katie Harrelson Lynch, the mother of his children. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
