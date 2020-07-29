MCCOLL -- Mr. John Coleman (J.C.) Brigman, Jr. passed away, Tuesday, June 28, 2020 at Morrison Manor after an illness. He was 80 years old.Mr. J.C. was born in McColl on June 21, 1941 to the late John Coleman Sr. and Grace Jean Strickland Brigman. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in McColl, where he served as a Deacon,and also a Master Mason. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of N.C at Pembroke. He was employed with the State Department of Social Services in Bennettsville and later in Florence.He is survived by his; sister, Irene B. Wodell of Cumberland, Va.; brother, Charles F. Brigman (Judy) of Florence, SC; nieces, Tammy J. Cobb of Cherryville, NC, Julie J. Blalock (Robert) of Gastonia, NC, Christi Ann W. Gibson (Jerry) of North Chesterfield, Va. and Rebecca Jene B McNair (Will) of Irmo, SC; great nephews, Douglas W. Cobb, II, Robert H. Blalock, IV, Ryan A. Blalock, Jerry M. Gibson, III, and Patrick W. Gibson.He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; sister, Gracie Jene Brigman; nephew, Frederick Wodell, II.A graveside service will be held 11am, Thursday, July 30, 2020, officiated by Rev. Dr. Thomas Marshall.***Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the CDC and the local government we ask all funeral attendees to please abide by the social distancing guidelines. Thank you for your understanding. ***Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of McColl, 220 N. Main Street, McColl, SC 29570.Online condolences may be made @ www.rogersofmccoll.com.Rogers Funeral Home is honored to assist the Brigman family.
