John Keys Knox lost his battle with cancer on July 29, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born on October 10, 1952, John grew up in Florence, SC and was the son of the late Elliott Herman Knox and Mary Jo Keys Knox. He graduated from McClendon High School in Florence where he played high school tennis.He received his Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration from his beloved University of South Carolina. He spent most of his career at the VC Summer Nuclear Station where he retired after 30 plus years of service.As the ultimate outdoorsman who liked to hunt, fish, snow ski and play tennis, he was happiest duck hunting with his brother- in- law, Danny Shelley, on the Little Pee Dee River. A host of hunting dogs are waiting for John in Heaven, because as you know, All Dogs go to Heaven. He was a lifelong Gamecock and with his wife, Candace, attended football, basketball and baseball games enjoying the wins as well as the losses. All Saturdays in the fall were centered around football, family and friends.John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Candace Drew Knox, his chocolate lab, Lane, and his rescued cat, Boo. Also surviving are his brother, Elliott Knox of Florence, and sister, Lynn Denny (Reggie) of Dalton, GA. He has several nieces and nephews who he has helped spoil over the years.A celebration of life will take place at some time in the future. The family would like to thank his Prisma Health Hospice team and Nettie Canady for the loving care they provided during his illness.In lieu of flowers the family requests all memorials be made to Downtown Church, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or Prisma Health Hospice - Midlands, 1400 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC 29201.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net (Marion, SC).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Four-car Florence crash kills two, closes East Palmetto Street
-
Orlando Hudson says he won't wear Black Lives Matter shirt
-
Darlington County schools quarantine employees after one tests positive for COVID-19
-
Lake City man dies in tractor, tractor-trailer collision
-
'Things went crazy' − Florence Piggly Wiggly is thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.