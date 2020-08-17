John Paul "JP" Dowd Jr.

BENNETTSVILLE -- Mr. John Paul Dowd, Jr. passed away peacefully in Hartsville, SC on July 29, 2020. Born in Bennettsville, SC on February 29, 1940 he was the son of the late John Paul Dowd, Sr. and Mary Davis Dowd of Bennettsville. All are welcomed to celebrate JP's life at a graveside service on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 11:00 am, Sunset Cemetery on West Main Street, Bennettsville where social distancing can be observed. JP was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America and loved his time scouting, including his time at Philmont Scout Ranch and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. A lifetime participant and lover of football, he was recognized for multiple awards at Bennettsville High School during his time as a Green Gremlin, which led to a scholarship to Wingate University (then junior college) where he was recognized as an all-conference performer. Upon completion of his time at Wingate, he returned to Bennettsville and began working alongside his family at Bennettsville Mattress and Upholstery Company. His next professional opportunity was with Palmetto Chemical followed by Momar Chemical until his retirement. Always endeavoring to make Marlboro County a better place to live, during his life he served in the South Carolina National Guard, Marlboro County Rescue Squad, and numerous other public service opportunities when he was called upon. Outside of Marlboro County, nothing was more dear than his love of the University of South Carolina Fighting Gamecocks. With over 50 years of membership in the Gamecock Club, he devoted his time and talents for many years as a member of the Executive Committee of the Gamecock Club Board of Directors. JP loved working with the youth of his community and recognized athletics, particularly football, as a way to strengthen a young person's development mentally and physically, he dedicated his time and energy to coaching and working with the youth through recreation. JP specifically relished his time coaching the Lil' Green Gremlins and developing youth recreation opportunities for children in Wallace. In his later years, he served as a volunteer football coach with the Marlboro County High School Bulldogs. JP was a son of Marlboro County and even though his health challenges required him to live outside the county in recent years, he never forgot his roots. Therefore, in recognition of his love for Marlboro County and to contribute to a community that was so good to him, he and his family have created the Dowd Family Fund for Marlboro County. JP is survived by his son, John Paul (Jay) Dowd III (Kim) of Mount Pleasant, SC and his daughter Elizabeth (Libby) Dowd Dorrell (Julian) of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren Gibson Dowd, Brauer Dowd, Wes Dorrell and Alex Dorrell; his nieces Joyce Quick Smith (Glen), Donna Faye Quick Taylor (Maxie), and Cathy Quick Barrington (Mike); and many great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his sisters Virginia Dowd Quick, Mary Ann Dowd Braddy, Pauline (Polly) Dowd Quick and his nephew John Lance Quick. The family wishes to recognize the devotion and friendship of Hubert Meggs of Bennettsville. The family also acknowledges the dedication and loving care provided to JP by the staff of Bethea Retirement Community of Darlington, SC, The Retreat at Carolina Bay of Hartsville, SC and Agape Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dowd Family Fund for Marlboro County, C/O The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1615, Florence, SC 29503. Online condolences may be made @ www.bfhbennettsville.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dowd family. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Paul (JP) Dowd, Jr, please visit our floral store.
