John "Rhett" Purvis Jr was born on May 18th, 1953 to the late Mr. John Caleb Purvis and Mrs. Ella Keith Purvis.On July 13th, 2020, he was called home to be with the Lord.John graduated with the class of 1971 at Wilson High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army.He surrendered service for this country from 1972-1975. When he returned home, he became a brick mason by trade.John fellowshipped at Monumental Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, and spending time with family. John was a people person that loves to make you laugh. He was truly the life of the party. John's smile will be missed by everyone.Preceded in death by his parents John Caleb Purvis and Ella Keith Purvis, his wife Sarah C. Purvis, his sister Rebecca P. Rhoden, and his aunt Frances White.He leaves to cherish his fond memories: his children: Teresa (Donnie) C. Simmons of Moncks Corner, SC, Kevin (Tawana) J. Purvis of District Heights, MD, Tenisha (Earl) Roy of Conroe, TX, and Kalisha (Julian) R. Jones of Columbia, SC. Two siblings: Donald (Geraldine) Purvis of New Orleans, LA, and Kathy P. Willis of Florence, SC.Grandchildren: Stephon Cain of Moncks Corner, SC, Kyla Purvis of District Heights, MD, Jaden Bailey of Columbia,SC, and Juliet Simmons of Moncks Corner, SC. Two nieces: Anastasia P. Gamble and Millicent Dean. Five Nephews:Donald C. Purvis, Donald J. Purvis, John J. Purvis, William Dean, and Christian C. Purvis. One aunt; Janie Mae Keith and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Monday 7/20/2020 at 1230pm at Backus Memorial Chapel burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday 7/19/2020 from 2pm-5pm.
Service information
Jul 19
Viewing
Sunday, July 19, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Backus Funeral Home
450 N. Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Jul 20
Celebration of Life
Monday, July 20, 2020
12:30PM
Backus Funeral Home
450 N. Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
